Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Synopsys, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Synopsys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synopsys’ FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $89.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $80.13 and a 12-month high of $103.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $795.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 264.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

