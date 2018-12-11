Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rocket Internet (RKET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rocket Internet (FRA: RKET):

12/3/2018 – Rocket Internet was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Rocket Internet was given a new €29.40 ($34.19) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Rocket Internet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a price target on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Rocket Internet was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2018 – Rocket Internet was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Rocket Internet was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RKET opened at €21.10 ($24.53) on Tuesday. Rocket Internet SE has a 1 year low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

