Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Shares Down 14.1%

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s share price dropped 14.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 5,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,248,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

RSLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $680,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($27.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 2,297.23% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reshape Lifesciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,287,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3,812.88% of Reshape Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

