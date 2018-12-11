Resonant (RESN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.52

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 6661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

RESN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Resonant to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Resonant had a negative net margin of 4,630.51% and a negative return on equity of 80.75%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 20,712 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $35,210.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,366 shares in the company, valued at $478,322.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 7,000 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,554.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,220 shares of company stock valued at $111,495. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 122.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 107.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

