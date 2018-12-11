Rev Group (REVG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.08

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 27721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Rev Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Rev Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, initiated coverage on Rev Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Rev Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $743.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,331,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,002,000 after acquiring an additional 465,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 102,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,694,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 272,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,000 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: “Rev Group (REVG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.08” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/rev-group-revg-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-10-08.html.

Rev Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

Featured Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.