Reviewing Dougherty’s Pharmacy (MYDP) and HealthWarehouse.com (HEWA)

Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dougherty’s Pharmacy and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dougherty’s Pharmacy -6.05% -79.29% -10.64% HealthWarehouse.com -5.16% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dougherty’s Pharmacy and HealthWarehouse.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dougherty’s Pharmacy $40.21 million 0.02 -$2.10 million N/A N/A HealthWarehouse.com $14.85 million 0.86 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthWarehouse.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dougherty’s Pharmacy.

Risk & Volatility

Dougherty’s Pharmacy has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -3.56, indicating that its stock price is 456% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dougherty’s Pharmacy and HealthWarehouse.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dougherty’s Pharmacy 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats Dougherty’s Pharmacy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Company Profile

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc., an investment firm, focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. in May 2017. Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

