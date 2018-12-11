Reviewing Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) & Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of Nightstar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nightstar Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Solid Biosciences 2 3 4 0 2.22

Nightstar Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.43, indicating a potential upside of 180.82%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus target price of $43.38, indicating a potential upside of 82.94%. Given Nightstar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nightstar Therapeutics is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nightstar Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($1.63) -7.52 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$52.11 million ($2.88) -8.23

Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nightstar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nightstar Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics N/A -38.68% -35.08% Solid Biosciences N/A -63.10% -45.38%

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics beats Solid Biosciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR, a candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, a candidate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of best vitelliform macular dystrophy. In addition, the company is developing NSR-ABCA4, a candidate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Stargardt disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, it is developing soft wearable assistive devices that have functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

