Reviewing WesBanco (WSBC) and NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 24.22% 9.04% 1.29% NBT Bancorp 21.87% 10.91% 1.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of WesBanco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WesBanco and NBT Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $421.26 million 5.22 $94.48 million $2.45 16.42 NBT Bancorp $430.71 million 3.67 $82.15 million $1.97 18.39

WesBanco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NBT Bancorp. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

WesBanco has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WesBanco and NBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 3 1 0 2.25 NBT Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

WesBanco currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.80%. NBT Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.75%. Given WesBanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Dividends

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. WesBanco pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

WesBanco beats NBT Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 172 branches and 160 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of January 22, 2018, it had 152 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

