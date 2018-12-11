RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,170 ($80.62) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,494 ($71.79).

Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 3,386 ($44.24) on Friday. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,198.56 ($28.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,627 ($60.46).

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,398 ($44.40), for a total transaction of £78,154 ($102,122.04).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

