Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,409 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 165.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 463,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 288,314 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/rhumbline-advisers-has-3-45-million-holdings-in-werner-enterprises-inc-wern.html.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.