Rhumbline Advisers Sells 25,458 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 324.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.36. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

Spirit Realty Capital shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, December 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 12th.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 20.95%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 186,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $1,453,339.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,280.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Hughes bought 13,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $99,996.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,908.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

