Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Interface worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,237,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,990,000 after acquiring an additional 619,945 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 15.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,084,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,016,000 after acquiring an additional 403,592 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 111.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,760,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 927,131 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 987,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 89,241 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Interface by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on Interface and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Interface currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.38 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

