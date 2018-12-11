Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 88,549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in Western Digital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 10,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. BidaskClub downgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Digital to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

