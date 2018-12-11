Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,271 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 160,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50,258 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,371 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 94.4% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 12,774 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,019.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 514,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $89,647,000 after acquiring an additional 498,150 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 584.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,572 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $213.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/riverhead-capital-management-llc-grows-stake-in-pioneer-natural-resources-pxd.html.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.