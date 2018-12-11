Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 3,319 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,540,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,665,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,233,000 after buying an additional 1,616,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6,936.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 756,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 746,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.54.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

