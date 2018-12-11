Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Stake Lowered by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 158,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 59,744 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Robert Half International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

