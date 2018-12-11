Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) COO Kinnari Patel Buys 5,675 Shares

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) COO Kinnari Patel bought 5,675 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 622.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 205,938 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

