Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Director David P. Southwell Sells 57,732 Shares

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director David P. Southwell sold 57,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $873,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

