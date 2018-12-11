Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will report sales of $87.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Rosehill Resources reported sales of $28.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full year sales of $306.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $312.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $384.43 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $432.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $5.31. Rosehill Resources had a positive return on equity of 713.01% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million.

ROSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Ifs Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.07.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 24,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $203,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,588.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Craig Owen purchased 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $53,570.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 83,200 shares of company stock valued at $421,355 and have sold 80,373 shares valued at $673,233. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROSE. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 61.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 34.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 344,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 88,115 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.30. Rosehill Resources has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $9.44.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

