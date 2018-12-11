Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday. TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CBWBF stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

