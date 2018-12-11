Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$111.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

RY traded down C$0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$93.36. 4,235,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,579. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$93.13 and a twelve month high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.60999934018749 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.87%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.14, for a total transaction of C$1,070,767.48. Also, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.06, for a total transaction of C$980,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 900 shares of company stock valued at $67,740 and have sold 44,081 shares valued at $4,369,460.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

