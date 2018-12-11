Royal Gold (RGLD) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RGLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $94.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $88.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $78.06 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.18 per share, with a total value of $154,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,078.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sybil E. Veenman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,446.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 52,558.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after acquiring an additional 581,827 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 11.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,830,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,668,000 after acquiring an additional 399,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $11,251,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,880,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $12,533,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

