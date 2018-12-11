Royce & Associates LP Has $4.28 Million Holdings in RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of RingCentral worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 17.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 23.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $913,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of RingCentral from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.47.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total transaction of $431,643.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,043 shares in the company, valued at $26,037,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $137,076.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,178 shares in the company, valued at $12,430,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,087 shares of company stock worth $17,537,572 over the last 90 days. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.43 and a beta of 1.12. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

