Royce & Associates LP Sells 9,300 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.35% of NeoGenomics worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 68,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,154,144.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $3,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,022.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,994,643 shares of company stock worth $83,771,998. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $19.04.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Benchmark set a $22.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

