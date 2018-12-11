RPICoin (RPI) Market Capitalization Reaches $52,578.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. RPICoin has a total market cap of $52,578.00 and $471.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00031885 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000763 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 768,242,976 coins and its circulating supply is 519,848,519 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

