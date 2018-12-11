RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) CEO Camille Farhat Acquires 17,185 Shares of Stock

RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) CEO Camille Farhat bought 17,185 shares of RTI Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $69,427.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RTIX opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. RTI Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.42 million, a PE ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTI Surgical Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,375,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 251,894 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTI Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/rti-surgical-inc-rtix-ceo-camille-farhat-acquires-17185-shares-of-stock.html.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.