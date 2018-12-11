Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 6.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,808,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,453,000 after purchasing an additional 307,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,015,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 416.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 638,484 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $4,553,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,939.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -89.89%.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

