Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 54,249 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 13.5% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 349,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 52.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 124,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 22.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 377,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 69,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 220.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 147,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 101,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

AUY opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 23.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

