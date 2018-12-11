Ryanair (RYAAY) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.20). Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,889,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,491,000 after acquiring an additional 79,755 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its holdings in Ryanair by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,161,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,666,000 after acquiring an additional 295,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1,804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

