Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.54 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.15%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,031 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.83 per share, with a total value of $988,140.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.