Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $31.18 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 2.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $31,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,112,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 94.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 178,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 86,619 shares during the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 224,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. 968,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,325. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Wedbush set a $34.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

