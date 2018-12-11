Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,208.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,058,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,670,000 after purchasing an additional 994,575 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 629,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 511,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 628.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,302,000 after buying an additional 318,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,554,000.

MUB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $108.50. 2,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,227. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $110.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.2306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

