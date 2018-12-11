Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,703 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,587,000 after buying an additional 65,517,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,088,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,789 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 47.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,512,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337,098 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,103,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,583 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.61.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

