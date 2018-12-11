Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $182,000 Position in Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 55.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Noodles & Co in the third quarter valued at $4,209,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Co in the third quarter valued at $3,846,000. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Co in the third quarter valued at $2,751,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Co in the second quarter valued at $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDLS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Noodles & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.78 million, a P/E ratio of -382.61, a P/E/G ratio of 23.19 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Noodles & Co’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Noodles & Co news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 5,924 shares of Noodles & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $77,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 1,858,387 shares of Noodles & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $16,539,644.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,865,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

