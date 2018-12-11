salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,643 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $137.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 305.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $101.32 and a 1-year high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Societe Generale set a $170.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

In other news, insider Joe Allanson sold 104,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $16,510,177.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,159.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $29,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,014.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,611 shares of company stock valued at $69,844,580. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

