SAP (SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €113.14 ($131.56).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €88.46 ($102.86) on Friday. SAP has a 52 week low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

