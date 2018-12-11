Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Given a $267.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BTIG Research set a $190.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics to $196.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.19.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $122.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 1.84. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 16,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,009,911.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,698,316.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $13,735,115.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,188.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $162,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $185,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.