SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America set a $189.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

SBAC stock opened at $168.87 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.17 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 19,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $3,267,097.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,460.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,361,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,017 shares of company stock valued at $90,372,570. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 31.3% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 167.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.7% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.5% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 203,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 53,456 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

