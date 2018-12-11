Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 6,296 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,029.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 72,250 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMI opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMI shares. ValuEngine cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities cut Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 52,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,850,631.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,474,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,580,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $316,536.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 969,292 shares of company stock worth $34,963,075. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

