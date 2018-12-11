Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 15,520 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,664,000 after acquiring an additional 184,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,684,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,975,000 after acquiring an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,175,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,621,000 after acquiring an additional 144,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Buckingham Research set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

