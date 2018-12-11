Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.17 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,593,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,410 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,032.6% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,685,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,904,000 after buying an additional 1,536,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 54.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,240 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,453,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 111.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after buying an additional 883,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 target price on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 1,282 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,627.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,460.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,692 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.69. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

