Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.20 Million Position in BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,879,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $46,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $103,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,406.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 66.38%. The firm had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

