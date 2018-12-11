Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Position Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $380,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,138 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Corp has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 57.96%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

