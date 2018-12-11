Seacor (CKH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CKH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Seacor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get Seacor alerts:

Seacor stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $722.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.64. Seacor has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. Seacor had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Research analysts expect that Seacor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacor news, insider Charles Fabrikant sold 51,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,581,372.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,740,508.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 317,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,527,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 2,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 106,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 48,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.