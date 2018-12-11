Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Purchases 128,869 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 128,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,279,762.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 91,615 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,842,333.10.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 32,512 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,178.88.

On Friday, November 23rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 5,415 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,375.85.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 365,671 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,299,674.64.

NASDAQ STX opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Seagate Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,122,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,473,662,000 after acquiring an additional 400,201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,428,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,146 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $3,872,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

