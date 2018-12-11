Secure Energy Services (SES) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

TSE SES traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.24. 539,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.82.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$829.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.249304589707928 earnings per share for the current year.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.