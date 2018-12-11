Sensato Investors LLC Increases Position in Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Sensato Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Autohome comprises about 2.7% of Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sensato Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Autohome worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Autohome by 209.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. ValuEngine raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. CLSA set a $95.00 price target on Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Autohome from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

ATHM traded up $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,898. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.88. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

