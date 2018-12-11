Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,611 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 196,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 343.1% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 96.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $614,336.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 258,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,095 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Mizuho set a $77.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $329.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

