Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $447.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) to report sales of $447.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $443.90 million. Servicemaster Global reported sales of $666.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Servicemaster Global.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SERV shares. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $48.20 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

SERV stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $113,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,552,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,376,000 after buying an additional 3,412,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,902,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 1,857.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,780,000 after buying an additional 868,601 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,603,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,264,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,557,000 after buying an additional 693,233 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Servicemaster Global (SERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.