SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

BKLN stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

